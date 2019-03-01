Regional and Sectional Title Match Ups

Triopia remains the lone boys’ basketball team in the area with a chance to make it to Peoria.

The Trojans must win tonight in Lewistown, and then Tuesday at the JHS Bowl to make the trip next weekend to the state tournament.

Triopia plays Elmwood tonight at 7 at Lewistown. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45.

Elmwood is 27-2 this year, and a member of the Prairieland Conference.

At Okawville, Madison meets Okawville for the second time in 3 weeks. Madison won by 10 in a makeup game earlier this month.

The two winners will play at the JHS Bowl next Tuesday.

In the 2A sectional title games, Pleasant Plains meets Tremont at Riverton.

In 3A action, it is Southeast and SHG at Jerseyville. Lincoln and Taylorville play at Clinton. Normal U High meets Kankakee at Prairie Central, and Decatur MacArthur plays Champaign Central at West Chicago.

