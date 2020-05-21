Rhoades Head BB Coach at Carrollton

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2020 at 7:08am

The Carrollton school board has named its new head boys’ basketball coach.

Hearst newspapers reports Tony Rhoades has been hired at Carrollton to lead the Hawks next season.

Rhoades becomes the third Carrollton’s Boys’ coach in the last four years, since Jeff Krumwiede retired in 2017.

Rhoades was head football coach at North Greene for six years until 2017. He has been most recently an assistant coach for the Carrollton girls’ team, and the 7th and 8th grade boys’ coach at St John’s in Carrollton.