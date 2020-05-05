Roesch Retires at North Greene

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2020 at 1:43pm

A long time teacher and coach in the North Greene school system is stepping down.

Jim Roesch has announced his retirement from the North Greene school district.

Roesch is a long time coach for girls’ high school basketball, and high school baseball. He has also been a high school history and English teacher since 1991.

Roesch retires with 356 wins in girls’ basketball, and 230 wins in baseball, where he has 3 regional titles, and 2 Western Illinois Valley Conference titles.

Roesch was also principal at North Greene High School from 2004 to 2008.