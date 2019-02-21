Rogers and Keller to Play Soccer at the Next Level

Two Jacksonville High School seniors signed letters of intent to play soccer next year at college.

Reed Rogers signed a letter of intent to play at Bradley University, and Drew Keller signed a letter for the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Drew Keller was team MVP in his junior and senior year. Reed Rogers was voted all state by the Illinois High School soccer coaches association, and tied a record for assists in a season.

Keller says the senior class played as a unit since they were seven years old, and he was proud of the soccer legacy here. He wanted to play close to home for family reasons.

Rogers says he attended several camps at Bradley, and looks forward to playing there. He is expecting to get a shot on the front line.

Coach Evan Philpot says both students are true student athletes of which Jacksonville fans can be proud. He says they are good role models for the younger players.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

