Rosters Set For the West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic

The voting has been completed and the rosters are set for the 41st annual Country Financial West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic later this month.

The game will be sponsored by Country Financial again, and will be held March 22nd at the Jacksonville High School Bowl.

The coach for the North squad is Triopia assistant coach Rich Thompson. He has an opportunity to coach his son, Zach, who is a part of the North roster with teammates Garrett Snow and Shawn Bell.

Also making the north squad is Brady Bergman and Camden Schmitz of Brown County, DJ McWilliams of Beardstown, Gage Bartos and Chase Schmitt of Pleasant Plains, Russ Crifasi and Hank Heyer of Springfield Lutheran, Carson Reese of New Berlin and Vaughn Toyne of Porta.AC.

Ryan Graner of Calhoun coaches the South squad for the 2nd time in his career. He last coached in the game in 2007.

His roster includes two of his players..Cory and Drew Baalman. Also named to the squad are Zach Rose and Jordan White of JHS, Shannon McNeal of ISD, Dylan Marshall and Drew Winters of Routt, Gabe Jones and Nathan Walker of Carrollton, Aaron Brown of West Central, Dylan Pohlman of Greenfield-Northwestern, and Justin Lawson of North Greene.

There are plans to honor two people before the game…long time Franklin athletic director Rick Smith, and retiring North Greene head coach Brett Berry.

Tickets are being sold now by participating schools. They are also available at County Market and here at WLDS-WEAI. They remain $6.

Proceeds from the game will go the Morgan County MADD chapter, Camp Courage and the new Directions Heating and Cooling Center.