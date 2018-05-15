Routt and Lutheran FB Co-Op Gets Final Local Approval

A football co-op arrangement between Routt and Springfield Lutheran passed its last local hurdle yesterday.

Members of the Western Illinois Valley Conference schools formally approved the co-op, according to Routt Catholic athletic director and football coach Heath Wilson.

A joint press release from Springfield Lutheran and Routt Catholic indicated the vote was unanimous.

Members of the schools that play football in the WIVC voted May 2nd to approve the co-op, after first rejecting it last month.

Yesterday’s vote included only schools that play all sports within the WIVC.

The only hurdle left is final approval by the Illinois High School Association. That is expected to be done soon.

