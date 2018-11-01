Routt is in the Elite Eight VB Tournament

Routt is headed to the elite eight in Class 1A volleyball.

The Rockets held off Mount Pulaski last night in two sets, 25-20, 26-24.

The Rockets will play Decatur St Teresa, who stopped Windsor in three sets, 25-13, 25-27, 25-14. Routt and St Teresa play tomorrow night at 7 at Nokomis. WEAI will carry the match live.

In 2A volleyball, Pleasant Plains stopped Maroa Forsyth 25-15, 25-21. The Cardinals play Eureka next at Beardstown tomorrow night. Eureka stopped Deer Creek Mackinaw 25-22, 26-24.

