Routt Looking for New FB Coach

Routt will soon be looking for a new head football coach.

Coach and athletic director Heath Wilson has been hired as the head football coach at Villa Grove High School.

Villa Grove was 6 and 4 a year ago under head coach Joe Stokowski. Stokowski was 10 and 9 at Villa Grove in the two years he coached there.

Wilson is 6 and 39 in his five years at Routt. Among his last tasks at Routt was to help convince the Western Illinois Valley football coaches and athletic directors to allow Routt and Lutheran to co-op football for a two year period.

Wilson believes he will be at Routt through at least part of next month.

The search for a new football coach at Routt is expected to begin immediately.

The photo of Wilson comes from the Villa Grove twitter page.

