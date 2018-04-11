Routt-Lutheran FB co-op Fails Conference Approval

A proposed sports co-op between Routt and Lutheran is kaput.

The proposal was voted down this morning by football coaches and athletic directors in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Routt athletic director and football coach Heath Wilson saw the co-op as a chance for Routt to continue to play football.

Now, he’s not sure.

Wilson says Brown County, Pleasant Hill, North Greene, Calhoun and Carrollton voted against the co-op arrangement, which would have been for football only. He says there was a fear among some that Lutheran would bring in talented football players from surrounding communities, such as Williamsville and Pleasant Plains.

Without the additional players, Wilson expects there will come a time that Routt won’t have enough to play a game.

The co-operative arrangement needed 7 votes, but fell one short from approval.

