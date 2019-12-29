Saturday Basketball Scores

Waverly Holiday Tournament
North Greene 65 Carrollton 45
North Mac 73 Tri City 40
West Central 57 Athens 41
Triopia 44 Lincolnwood 36
Auburn 49 South County 44
Routt 43 New Berlin 34
Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament
Brown County 59 Eureka 49
Macomb 48 Pittsfield 33
Consolation Championship – Brown County 40 Wethersfield 61
Effingham-Teutopolis Holiday Classic
5th Place Game – Pleasant Plains 69 Central A&M 57
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Beardstown 54 Prairie Central 66
Peoria Quest 47 PORTA 43
56th Annual Paul Bates Memorial Carbondale Tournament
Carbondale 47 Jacksonville 30
Other Boys Action
Western 51 Rushville-Industry 59
Augusta Southeastern 60 Griggsville-Perry 40
GIRLS
Carlinville Holiday Tournament
Gillespie 50 Greenfield-Northwestern 37
South County 50 Bunker Hill 12
Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic
Jacksonville 36 Western 50
Rushville-Industry 33 Beardstown 36
Athens 27 Pittsfield 44
Mendon-Unity 55 West Central 47
North Greene 47 North Fulton 42
Routt 60 Triopia 43
Illini Central 48 Brown County 41
Jersey Holiday Tournament
Carrollton 45 Calhoun 25
Riverton Lady Hawks Christmas Classic
Championship Game – PORTA 51 Pana 48
Consolation – Riverton 49 North Mac 48