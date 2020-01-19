Saturday Sports Wrap

The championship game is set for the Winchester Invitational Tournament. Payson-Seymour knocked off PORTA A/C 55-48 in the final game of the night.

In easily the most contested game of the night, Liberty knocked off Routt 68-66 to take home 5th place.

Triopia ran away with the consolation championship game against North Greene 71-49.

The Monday schedule is set with Calhoun taking on PORTA A/C with tip off at 5:30, doors open at 4:30. WEAI will begin its coverage with the pre-game at 5:15. The championship game will follow at 7PM with West Central taking on Payson-Seymour.

In other action around the area yesterday, JHS defeated Rochester 47-31. Mt. Olive defeated South County 67-55. Pleasant Plains defeated Riverton 51-44 to take the championship at the Sangamon County tournament.

In girls action, Triopia beat Pittsfield 40-33, North Greene over South County 43-40, Greenfield-Northwestern over West Central 43-42, Glenwood defeated JHS 39-28, Barry-Western over Brussels 55-10, PORTA A/C over Buffalo Tri-City 60-44.

In local college action, Illinois College men’s and women’s teams both lost on the road to Ripon College. The men lost big 91-64. They drop to 4-11 on the year and 2-6 in the conference. The women didn’t fair much better, losing 82-61. The Lady Blues are 8-7 overall and 4-4 in the Midwest Conference.

While the Blueboys were on the road, MacMurray switched venues for their home tussle with Principia College. The Highlanders fell in a tough loss 92-84. They move to 4-11 overall and 2-6 in the SLIAC. The Lady Highlanders were propelled to their fourth win of the season by freshman forward Abby Stotler’s 3rd straight double-double with a 71-54 victory. Both MacMurray teams are back at home against Westminister College on Wednesday night for the Coaches vs. Cancer night, as part of a conference-wide initiative raising funds for The Hope Lodge.