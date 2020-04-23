Secrest New JHS Wrestling Coach

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2020 at 10:36am

Jacksonville High School now has a new boys’ wrestling coach.

The Jacksonville school board last night hired Dustin Secrest as the new head wrestling coach.

Secrest replaces Brian Hall. Hall retired at the end of the school year. Hall finished with over 300 dual victories as a coach.

Secrest is a PE teacher at Eisenhower Grade School. He is a graduate of Riverdale High School in Port Byron, and of Illinois College.

Secrest was an assistant wrestling coach at JHS this past year, and is also an assistant football coach.

He has been an assistant wrestling coach at Illini West and MacMurray College, and a head coach at Pittsfield.

Secrest came to the Eisenhower teaching staff in 2018.