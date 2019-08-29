SLIAC Conference Celebrates 30 Years

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout the 2019-20 academic year. To celebrate the anniversary the SLIAC will be utilizing a special logo this season. Throughout the year the conference office will also be releasing special feature stories on their website. Stories will highlight individuals, players, and teams that helped form the SLIAC and made their mark over the last 30 years. In addition, a newly designed website will launch on Sunday.

The conference was formed in 1989 with Blackburn College, Fontbonne University, Maryville University, Parks College, Principia College, and Webster University serving as charter members. MacMurray College joined a year later in 1990. Illinois College’s golf teams are one of five affiliate members to the conference for other sports. The SLIAC Conference is a part of Division III NCAA athletics.