Sports Physicals at Springfield Clinic for JHS athletes

The Springfield Clinic at Passavant Area Hospital will provide sports physicals to JHS students next month.

The sports physicals will be offered from 7 to 9 AM on Friday, August 9th.

The Springfield Clinic is in the east wing of Passavant Area Hospital. The physicals will be done in the orthopedic department. There will be someone to direct traffic that morning.

The clinic staff asks that all athletes have their IHSA physical forms with them, signed by a parent or guardian. No form means no physical.