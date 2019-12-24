Sports Wrap For Tuesday

There were only a handful of games around the area Tuesday night. In boys’ basketball action, Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Griggsville-Perry on the road 52-49.

In girls’ basketball, a few area teams were competing in the Riverton Christmas Classic Tournament yesterday. PORTA won both of their games on the day, first beating Stanford-Olympia 57-51 and then beating Springfield-Lutheran 46-33. North Mac lost in their only game at the tournament yesterday to Buffalo Tri-City 58-41.

In some non-conference girls’ games yesterday, Pleasant Plains slipped by Lanphier 36-34, Auburn defeated Hillsboro 49-30, and Beardstown got beat by Brown County 62-24.