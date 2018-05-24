State Tennis and Track and Field Meets

The boys’ state track and field meet at Charleston will begin today.

No one from Jacksonville High School qualified for the meet. Routt has two athletes, senior David Jenson, competing in the shot put, and senior Kaleb Birdsell in the triple jump.

Two runners from Rushville Industry have either the best times, or among the best times in the state from the Class 1A sectionals.

Basilie Buckner, and Charly Tshibuabua have the top times from the 100 meter dash. Both are also running in the 200 meter dash, and Tshibuabua is also running the 400 meter dash.

Rushville Industry also has its 4 by 100 relay team, Harley Street in the 800 meter run, and Andrew Phillips in the pole vault.

West Central has junior Austin Young in the high jump, and Pittsfield has two athletes..Wes Davis in the 100 meter dash, and Eli Ten Eyck in the 1600 meter run.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville High School does have a doubles tennis team at the state meet at Hoffman Estates today. They are Chris Estalella Silvela and Brandon Hurt.

