Suits Headed to Carlinville

Waverly and Franklin school boards are looking for a new head boys’ basketball coach.

Dave Suits resigned as head coach of the South County Vipers last night. Suits has been hired as boys’ head basketball coach at Carlinville. Suits lives in Carlinville.

Suits was hired as head coach at Carlinville on Monday. He turned in his resignation to the Franklin school board last night.

Suits was hired as head coach after the South County Vipers were formed 7 years ago.

South County won a regional in 2012 under Suits.

