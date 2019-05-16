Thompson head Basketball Coach at Triopia

Triopia has pegged a graduate, and a familiar name to fill a couple of boys’ head coaching positions at the high school level.

The board last night approved the hiring of Rich Thompson as boys’ head basketball coach, and Adam Brockhouse as head football coach.

Thompson resigned the football coaching position last month, and Mike Lewis retired as boys’ head basketball coach this spring.

Brockhouse had been hired as PE teacher by the school board last month. He had resigned as West Central head football coach this spring to take the teaching post at Triopia.

Meanwhile, the Winchester school board approved the hiring of Matt Coultas has head football coach for West Central Tuesday night. The Bluffs school board will meet in special session later this month to take similar action.

Meanwhile, the Triopia school board last night hired Shelly Ganz as head volleyball coach at the high school and junior high level.

