Three Local College Hoops Teams Post Wins

The Illinois College Blueboys shot the lights out after the first half, and went on to roll Cornell College in a come-from-behind win 97-84. The Blueboys improve to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Midwest Conference play. The Blueboys will next head north to play against 2 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin teams: North Park University on December 20th and Elmhurst College on December 22nd.

The Illinois College Lady Blues went on to their fourth straight win, dominating Cornell College in the second half with a convincing 74-47 win. The Lady Blues improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest Conference. The Lady Blues next game will come after a layoff through the month of December. Their next game is January 3rd at home facing Lawrence University at 7:30PM.

MacMurray College men’s basketball team got everyone who dressed involved in scoring as they cruised to an easy 73-52 win over an out-matched Spalding University team at home. The Highlanders improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the SLIAC. MacMurray goes on the road Thursday night for a non-conference match-up with #24 nationally ranked Division III squad Augustana.

The MacMurray women’s team didn’t have it so easy against Spalding University today after losing a 4 point lead in the second half. The Lady Highlanders scraped together just 26 points in the second half and fell 91-72. The Lady Highlanders fall to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play in the SLIAC. The Lady Highlanders will travel to St. Louis next Saturday to face off against SLIAC foe Webster University, whom they’ve lost 6 straight to over the last three seasons.