Thursday Baseball-Softball

Routt’s baseball season has ended, but Jacksonville’s season continues.

JHS surprised Sacred Heart Griffin last night 4-3 in Chatham, an upset of the 3rd seeded team by the team seeded 5th.

JHS plays Glenwood next at 11 Saturday morning. Glenwood won in 6 innings 10-0 over Lanphier last night.

Routt never got its offense untracked in a 3-1 loss to Illini Bluffs.

Carrollton also saw its season end with a 9-0 shutout by Valmeyer.

In softball, Jacksonville lost in its first game in post season, 16-1 in 5 innings to Paris.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

