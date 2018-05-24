Routt’s baseball season has ended, but Jacksonville’s season continues.
JHS surprised Sacred Heart Griffin last night 4-3 in Chatham, an upset of the 3rd seeded team by the team seeded 5th.
JHS plays Glenwood next at 11 Saturday morning. Glenwood won in 6 innings 10-0 over Lanphier last night.
Routt never got its offense untracked in a 3-1 loss to Illini Bluffs.
Carrollton also saw its season end with a 9-0 shutout by Valmeyer.
In softball, Jacksonville lost in its first game in post season, 16-1 in 5 innings to Paris.
Thursday Baseball-Softball
By Gary Scott on May 24 at 6:56am
