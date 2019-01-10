Thursday Basketball

The semifinals are set at Winchester.

West Central battled Western to determine the final entry last night, won by West Central 61-54.

Carrollton 71 Griggsville Perry 37 Liberty 65 Rushville Industry 53.

At the Lady Spartan Classic last night, South County booted Western 36-23, and West Central dropped Pittsfield 46-36.

Action at the Winchester Invitational Tournament tonight will start at 5:30 with Brown County and North Greene at 5:30, followed by Carrollton and Liberty. The final game is Triopia and Porta/AC. All the action will be heard on WEAI at 107.1.

At the Lady Spartan Classic tonight, it’s North Greene and Brussels at 6:30, followed by Triopia and Greenfield/Northwestern.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville plays at Southeast, Routt hosts Beardstown, Rushville Industry welcomes Illini Bluffs, Ports/AC is home to play Williamsville, and Carrollton goes to Calhoun.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

