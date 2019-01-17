Thursday Basketball

The final day is set, and two trophies were handed out at the Winchester Invitational Tournament last night.

Camp Point reached the 5th place game finals, after stopping Calhoun in the opener 56-49. Routt claimed the 5th place trophy, stopping Camp Point 36-33. Brown County claimed the consolation title with an overtime win over Carrollton 70-65.

Tonight at Winchester, Porta/AC and Payson square off for third place at 6, followed by the title game at 7:30 between Triopia and West Central. WEAI will carry both games live, starting with the pre-game about 5:40.

At the final night of the Lady Spartan Classic, South County claimed the 5th place trophy with a 41-36 win over Greenfield-Northwestern, and West Central held off Triopia 67-66 in overtime for the title.

Tonight, the JHS girls host SHG at the JHS Bowl. Elsewhere on the girls’ schedule, Routt welcomes Carrollton, West Central is back at North Greene, South County goes to Triopia, Brown County plays at Rushville Industry, South Fork comes to ISD, GNW plays at Calhoun, and Beardstown heads for Payson.

In the lone boys’ game in the area, Rushville Industry is at Mendon Unity.

The JHS swim team competes in Keokuk, Iowa, and the wrestling team is at Springfield High.

