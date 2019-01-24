Thursday Basketball

Jacksonville picked up its first Central State Eight win of the year last night.

The Crimsons knocked off Rochester 46-39.

The JHS girls lost to Rochester 49-17.

At the lady hawks Tournament last night, West Central fell to 2nd seeded Quincy Notre Dame 51-45. Carrollton lost to Jersey 60-40, and Greenfield-Northwestern downed Mascoutah 61-25.

Tonight at the Beardstown tournament, we will carry the first and last game there. We will open with North Greene and Triopia at 5. The pre-game will begin at 4:45. We will skip the middle game, Midwest Central and Calhoun, but come back for the 8 PM game, Carrollton and Beardstown.

All the action will be on WEAI.

Meanwhile, Greenfield-Northwestern plays Edinburgh at Palmyra.

Tonight at the Lady hawks Invitational, North Greene meets Father McGivney at 5, Routt plays Alton Marquette at 6:30. Elsewhere, JHS hosts Decatur Eisenhower, Triopia welcomes Calvary, and South County welcomes Auburn.

