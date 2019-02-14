Thursday Basketball

Jacksonville’s girls finished the basketball season at East Alton-Wood River last night.

JHS fell to conference rival SHG 92-26.

Tonight, Triopia plays Carrollton for the Routt sectional title. Game time at the Routt Dome is 7 PM.

ISD has a boys’ game tonight with Carrollton. The game will be played at ISD because the girls’ sectional game is here in town.

Last night in boys’ action, Triopia was upset by Calhoun 44-39, and Griggsville Perry held off Pleasant Hill 73-30.

In college action, MacMurray lost to Eureka in men’s college action 98-80.

The Mac women lost to Eureka 71-69.

Tonight, the AC Central 8th grade boys’ basketball team plays for the state title against Peoria Hollis at Macon Meridian High School at 7:30.

