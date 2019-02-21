Thursday Basketball Report

West Central advanced to the finals of the New Berlin regional last night.

West Central dropped North Greene 71-53. The Cougars’ opponent will be New Berlin. The Pretzels held off South County last night 39-25.

Triopia advanced to the title game at Illini Central, after a 42-41 win over Lutheran. The Trojans will meet Calvary, who held off Illini Central last night 57-53.

Western moved into the title game against Routt at Carrollton, after eliminating the host school 57-53.

Calhoun is ready to play Madison for the Calhoun regional title. Calhoun beat Metro East Lutheran 73-59, while Madison punished Bunker Hill 87-41.

Pleasant Plains and Porta/AC meet for the title at Pittsfield Friday. Plains stopped Rushville Industry 52-27, while Porta/AC dropped Auburn 45-32.

