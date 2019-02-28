Jacksonville’s season ended last night in Jerseyville.
JHS fell to top rated Southeast 85-41.
At Okawville, West Central slipped and lost to the host school 61-44.
Around the area, SHG knocked off Jerseyvill 70-51, Decatur MacArthur felled Mattoon 88-52, Quincy Notre Dame was rolled by Taylorville 76-46, Elmwood beat Camp Point 64-54, and Pleasant Plains held off West Hancock 39-38.
Regional and sectional games will be played tomorrow night.
Thursday Basketball Results
By Gary Scott on February 28 at 7:00am
