Triopia held off Carrollton for the Routt sectional title.

The Trojans claimed the title with a 47-39 win.

Meanwhile, Carrollton defeated ISD in a boys’ game last night 68-43. Rushville Industry beat Illini West 53-33, and South County fell to North Mac 67-42

And, the 8th grade AC Central boys’ basketball team claimed the state title with a 35-30 win over Peoria Hollis.

