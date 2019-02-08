Thursday Basketball Wrap

Last night, ISD fell to Lovejoy 78-49, and Rochester lost to Taylorville 68-30.

The JHS girls were beaten by Decatur MacArthur 74-16.

At the Greenfield regional, Routt was upset by Carrollton for the title 45-36. Triopia held off West Central 56-54 for the regional title at Winchester. At Waverly, Pleasant Plains stopped Pittsfield 49-43. Porta/AC got past Williamsville 38-35 at Williamsville.

In college basketball, Illinois College fell to Cornell on the women’s side 68-55 and the IC men won 80-77.

