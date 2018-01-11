Thursday Basketball

By Gary Scott on January 11 at 7:04am

Three more games were played in the Winchester Invitational Tournament. And, action in tonight’s night games has been moved up.

Calhoun downed Liberty 49-44, Rushville-Industry held off Carrollton 44-39, and North Greene advanced to the semi-finals with a win over Triopia 55-53.

Action begins this afternoon at Winchester with West Central and Greenfield/Northwestern at 4, followed by Calhoun and Rushville/Industry at 5:30, and finish with Western and Porta/AC at 7. The pre-game coverage for the opener is at 3:45.

At the Sangamon County Tournament last night, Williamsville stopped Athens 49-42, and Riverton fell to New Berlin 57-42.

At the Lady Spartan Classic last night, West Central defeated Triopia 58-47, Triopia downed Madison 71-36, and Brussels fell to Pittsfield 57-22.

Tonight, Litchfield meets Brussels at 6:30, and Greenfield/Northwestern takes on North Greene at 8 in the west gym. In the East gym, South County plays Madison, and Payson meets West Central.

The JHS girls’ team is at Southeast tonight. In other girls’ action, Routt goes to Beardstown, Calhoun is at Carrollton, Porta/AC heads for Williamsville, Rushville/Industry is at West Prairie, and South County welcomes Staunton.

And, the MacMurray men lost to Webster University 71-53.