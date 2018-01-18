Thursday Bball

Jacksonville lost at home last night in boys’ basketball.

The Crimsons fell to Decatur Eisenhower as part of the Winter Classic 56-44.

Triopia avenged its loss to Brown County last night at home 61-56.

Elsewhere, Calhoun downed ISD 70-19, South Fulton beat Rushville Industry 55-52.

In girls action, Jacksonville hosts Sacred Heart Griffin at the Bowl, Routt goes to Calhoun, ISD is at Kincaid, North Greene heads to West Central, Triopia plays at South County, Brown County is on the road at Rushville-Industry, and Beardstown welcomes Payson.

In boys’ action, the Springfield city tournament begins at the Bank of Springfield Center. SHG plays Southeast at 6, followed by Lanphier and Springfield.

