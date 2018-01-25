Thursday Bball

By Gary Scott on January 25 at 9:33am

The third night of the Auburn Invitational saw the host team emerge as a tournament unbeaten.

Auburn has won its first three games of the tournament, after handing South County a loss last night 43-33. North Mac held off Hart Em in the opener 62-47, and Calvary survived Lutheran 55-25 in the finale.

In girls’ action last night, JHS fell to Glenwood 61-25.

In college action, MacMurray stopped Eureka 88-87, and the Mac women fell to Eureka 96-71.

Illinois College men’s team lost to Lake Forest 67-52, and the women beat Lake Forest 70-64.

We have coverage of the Beardstown Tournament on WEAI tonight. We will not broadcast the opening game at 5 between Calhoun and South Fulton. We will carry the Carrollton-Rushville Industry game at 6:30, followed by Midwest Central and North Greene. The pre-game show starts at 6:15

In girls’ action tonight, JHS plays at Decatur MacArthur, Brown County goes to Pittsfield, and South County goes to Auburn.