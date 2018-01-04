Thursday Bball

By Gary Scott on January 4 at 7:02am

North Greene thumped Griggsville Perry in boys’ basketball last night.

The Spartans won 75-25.

Girls’ basketball saw Bushnell Prairie City beat Rushville Industry 45-31, Beardstown fell to Greenfield/Northwestern 58-47, and Brown County beat Calhoun 49-44.

On the college courts, Illinois College men dropped Cornell 78-68, and the IC women fell to Cornell 65-52. The IC men are 6 and 5, and 4 and 1 in the conference. The women fell to 3 and 9 overall, and 2 and 2 in the conference.

Tonight, we will have two games on the air tonight.

Here on WLDS, we will broadcast the Routt game at home with Carrollton. The pre-game starts at 7:30.

On WEAI, we are at Winchester, where West Central plays its final game before the start of the Winchester Invitational Tournament this weekend with a home a game against Greenfield/Northwestern. Again, the pre-game begins at 7:30.

Elsewhere, Triopia goes to Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield is at Mendon Unity.

In girls’ action tonight, Jacksonville goes to Jerseyville, West Central hosts Liberty at Bluffs, South County welcomes Riverton at New Berlin, Pittsfield entertains Western, Greenfield/Northwestern is at South Fork, and Carrollton goes to Bunker Hill.

The JHS boys’ swim team is at Macomb. And, the JHS freshmen boys play at Jerseyville.