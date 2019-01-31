If the weather allows it, girls’ basketball dominates the high school stage in the area tonight.
Jacksonville is home to host Springfield, while Routt is at the dome to play ISD.
Elsewhere, Triopia goes to Brown County, West Central welcomes Calhoun, Carrollton heads for Pawnee, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Bunker Hill at Palmyra, South County is home to meet Pleasant Plains, North Greene plays at Pittsfield, and Porta/AC travels to Midwest Central.
Thursday Girls’ Basketball
By Gary Scott on January 31 at 6:58am
If the weather allows it, girls’ basketball dominates the high school stage in the area tonight.