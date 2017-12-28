Thursday Holiday Tourney News

Number one is still alive at Waverly, and the tournament saw its first upset yesterday.

West Central continued to impress with a victory over Auburn, after an upset in the first game. Lincolnwood knocked off Carrollton 60-51. All the other favorites won.

The final session saw New Berlin grab its 10th win of the year.

The final two games saw an easy win by Tri City over Edinburg 65-59, and Athens hold off an upset bid by Lutheran 74-59.

Action today begins in the 5th place bracket, and a match up at 11 between Auburn and Routt. That will be followed by Greenfield-Northwestern and Lincolnwood at 12:30, and a big game between West Central and Triopia at 2.

The second session starts with North Mac and Lutheran in the 5th place bracket, South County and Tri City at 6:30, followed by New Berlin and Athens at 8.

WEAI will carry all the action today and tomorrow from Waverly.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville begins play at the Macomb Holiday Tournament today with a 1 PM date with Camp Point. That game will be heard on WLDS, starting at 12:45 this afternoon. The other teams from the area at Macomb today are Pittsfield, who plays West Hancock, and Brown County, who meets Illini West.

Around the area last night, Lanphier won over Mount Carmel at Pekin 64-40, Springfield fell to Normal Community High at Bloomington 65-46, where Glenwood dropped a game to Metamora 37-36, and Normal U High lost to Joliet Central .

SHG held off Breese Mater Dei at Breese 61-52. At Williamsville, Porta AC stopped East Peoria 54-50, Beardstown dropped Tolono Unity 54-50, and Pleasant Plains stomped Warrensburg Latham 60-46. And, Rochester lost to Galesburg at Taylorville 57-55. Rochester plays Rantoul at 7 tonight.

Play begins today at the Collinsville Tournament today. Southeast meets Granite City at 9, Decatur Eisenhower challenges Oakville at 10:30, and Decatur MacArthur takes on Rockford East at 9:30.

SHG plays Nashville at 7:30 at Breese.