Thursday Local Sports

Jacksonville lost on the road last night, falling to Champaign Central on the volleyball court.

Also last night, Triopia downed West Central in two games at Meredosia. Triopia will play South County for the title at Meredosia on Saturday.

Tonight at Meredosia, Brown County plays West Hancock, and North Greene plays Brussels.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Auburn, New Berlin is at Pawnee, and Porta/AC travels to North Mac.

Yesterday in golf, JHS defeated Glenwood and Jerseyville. And, the JHS tennis team lost to SHG at Washington Park.

Today in golf, Routt, Pittsfield, and West Central play JHS at the Links.

And, the MacMurray women’s soccer team fell to Illinois College in the mayor’s cup match on penalty kicks.

