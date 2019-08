Thursday Night VB

By Gary Scott on August 30 at 7:05am

Jacksonville lost at home in volleyball action last night. JHS fell to Macomb 25-15, 25-19.

Elsewhere, Routt rolled Pleasant Hill 25-10, 25-8, New Berlin beat Sangamon Valley 25-7, 25-16, South County downed Western 25-22, 25-11, Beardstown stopped Meredosia 25-18, 15-25, 25-11, Porta/AC beat Midwest Central 25-17, 25-14, Brown County fell to Illini West 25-14, 25-17, and Camp Point won over Griggsville Perry 25-7, 25-10.