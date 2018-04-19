Thursday Sports

Routt and West Central meet on the baseball field again today.

Routt won the first meeting Tuesday 11-0. Today, the game will be played at Alumni Field in Jacksonville. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

Around the area, Carrollton goes to North Greene, Triopia plays at Brown County, South Fulton plays at Griggsville Perry, Calhoun plays at Greenfield, Beardstown goes west to play Quincy Notre Dame, and Porta/AC is at Auburn.

Jacksonville has a softball doubleheader at Springfield High today. West Central plays at Routt, New Berlin welcomes Williamsville, Triopia hosts Brown County, South Fulton is at Griggsville Perry, Carrollton heads north to play North Greene, and Calhoun travels to Greenfield.

The JHS boys’ tennis team plays Rochester at Illinois College.

Yesterday, JHS was thumped by Glenwood 15-1. Routt dropped Porta/AC 10-0.

Beardstown hammered West Central 11-1, Pleasant Plains rolled New Berlin 10-0, Pittsfield held down Griggsville Perry 6-3, Calhoun lost to Gillespie 9-6, and North Mac crushed North Greene 10-0.

In softball, Jacksonville lost to Glenwood 17-1, North Greene dropped North Mac 12-4, and Porta/AC hammered New Berlin 27-2.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

