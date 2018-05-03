Thursday Sports

Jacksonville posted its second straight shutout of Decatur Eisenhower yesterday.

The score was the same as the day before 11-0. Chris Murphy picked up the win in yesterday’s game.

Routt fell to Brown County 6-4, allowing Brown County to clinch the north division of the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

In other action, New Berlin downed Alton Marquette 9-6 and Triopia bombed Table Grove VIT 9-6.

In softball, Jacksonville pummeled Decatur Eisenhower 14-1, Triopia ripped Astoria 16-2, New Berlin bumped Beardstown 8-7 and Beardstown fell to New Berlin 8-7.

In soccer, JHS was blanked by Quincy Notre Dame 9-0.

Jacksonville and Routt will square off on the baseball diamond this afternoon.

WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Brown County is set to host Beardstown, Griggsville Perry is at North Greene, Carrollton is set to host East Alton-Wood River, Triopia hosts Rushville Industry, Pittsfield hosts Payson, Greenfield-Northwestern and Edinburg play at Palmyra, and Porta/AC goes to Maroa Forsyth.

In softball, JHS and Routt will square off at JHS, New Berlin heads to Maroa Forsyth, Brown County is at Camp Point, Griggsville Perry heads to North Greene, Western heads to Rushville Industry, Payson plays at Pittsfield, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Edinburg at Palmyra, Beardstown welcomes Quincy, and Pawnee travels to Porta/AC.

The JHS girls track and field team competes at the CS8 meet at Decatur.

And, the JHS boys’ tennis team competes at the Illinois College tennis courts against Quincy.

