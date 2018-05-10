Thursday Sports

Jacksonville won its 7th straight game yesterday at home.

JHS dropped Decatur MacArthur 11-1 in Central State Eight play.

Routt stopped Brown County 4-1. New Berlin crushed West Central 20-1.

In softball action, Jacksonville downed Decatur MacArthur 9-4. West Central held off New Berlin 12-6.

Triopia has a key non-conference match up east of Jacksonville today.

Triopia travels to New Berlin to meet the Pretzels. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

Around the area, Carrollton heads to Southwestern, Rushville Industry welcomes South Fulton, Brussels plays in Greenfield, West Central welcomes Pleasant Hill, and Porta/AC travels to Pleasant Plains.

On the softball side of things, Porta/AC travels to Pleasant Plains, West Central goes to Camp Point, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Brussels, Liberty is at Pittsfield, Rushville Industry wanders to South Fulton, and Griggsville Perry hosts Southeastern.

Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern, New Berlin, Pleasant Hill, Waverly, and North Greene compete in the Class 1A girls’ sectional track and field meet at Gillespie.

