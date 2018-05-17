Thursday Sports

Jacksonville posted a Central State Eight win yesterday.

The Crimsons stopped Southeast 8-4.

In regional action, Routt advanced to the title game at Winchester after a quick 5-0 win over Lutheran.

Meanwhile, Triopia’s season ended yesterday, after a disappointing 13-8 loss to Liberty.

In other action, Carrollton advanced after an 8-1 win over North Greene at Calhoun. Pittsfield’s season ended after a 12-1 loss to Quincy Notre Dame. Auburn stopped Beardstown 7-1. And, Porta/AC is done after a 6-2 loss to Warrensburg Latham.

In softball, Jacksonville blanked Southeast 6-0. Routt upset Payson in 8 innings at Routt 5-4. West Central knocked off Western at Greenfield 3-1.

Today, West Central and Mendon Unity square off at Winchester. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:20.

At Brown County today, the host school plays Camp Point. New Berlin plays at home against North Mac. And, Calhoun and Morrisonville meet at Calhoun.

In softball, Carrollton and Griggsville Perry will complete their game at Carrollton. And Porta AC plays Pleasant Plains at Williamsville.

In track, Rushville-Industry took second at the Rushville sectional yesterday. West Central’s Austin Young advanced to state in the high jump, and Routt had two athletes advance…David Jensen in the shot put, and Kaleb Birdsell in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, the boys’ sectionals will be held at Litchfield and Tremont.

