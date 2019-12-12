Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2019 at 6:54am

North Greene and Calhoun posted wins at North Greene last night.

The Spartans turned back Pleasant Hill 63-21.

The other game saw Lovejoy get tripped up by Calhoun 57-55.

Tonight, we return to North Greene, where we will cover the first game on the consolation side, Greenfield-Northwestern and Brussels. Game is set for a 6:30 start, and the pre-game begins at 6:15. The second game tonight, is Brown County and Western at 8.

In girls’ basketball tonight, Jacksonville plays at Normal U High, Triopia welcomes North Greene, West Central travels to Greenfield, Porta/AC heads for North Fulton, Beardstown welcomes Southeastern, Brown County is at Liberty, and Rushville Industry heads for Macomb.