By Gary Scott on February 13, 2020 at 7:09am

Tonight in boys’ basketball, South County hosts Griggsville Perry, and Carrollton welcomes Pleasant Hill.

Tonight, Carrollton and Triopia meet for the title at North Greene, and GNW faces Routt in the title game at Athens.

In college action, MacMurray men fell to Blackburn at home 88-65. The Mac women won 81-64. Illinois College lost to the Grinnell men’s team 124-95 last night. The IC women won 72-67.