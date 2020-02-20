Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2020 at 6:49am

Routt plays Father McGivney High School tonight.

The two teams battle for the right to play Monday night at 6 at the Illinois College girls’ super sectional. Tonight’s game is played in Centralia.

Last night, ISD fell to Calhoun 61-24, North Greene lost to Brown County 74-61, and Southeast rolled over Decatur MacArthur 90-72.

Tonight, we have two boys’ make up games. Calhoun comes to Routt to play the Rockets. The game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show at 7:15.

On WEAI, we will carry the Triopia West Central battle from Bluffs. That game will begin at 7:15 with the pre-game show.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Hill hosts Griggsville Perry, and Carrollton is at ISD.

Wrestling post season resumes with three JHS athletes competing this weekend at Champaign. Tim Welsh, Trey Elliott and Aiden Fraas will compete from JHS.