Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 27, 2020 at 6:52am

At Franklin last night, West Central dropped South County 70-53, and Routt edged New Berlin 48-31.

At Triopia, Triopia eliminated Calvary 33-29 and Payson dropped Western 57-38.

At Lincolnwood last night, Calhoun ended Carrollton’s season 54-28, and Bunker Hill lost to Lincolnwood 58-39.

Brown County’s season is done after a 50-35 loss to Liberty at Brown County.

At Pleasant Plains last night, Warsaw was beaten by Auburn 70-69 in double overtime. And, Porta/AC stopped QND 60-48 at Rushville Industry.