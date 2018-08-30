Thursday Sports

Jacksonville suffered its first volleyball loss of the year.

Jacksonville fell to Champaign Central 25-16, 25-23.

In other volleyball, Routt clipped ISD 25-1, 25-3.

West Central fell to Triopia, and Meredosia clipped Griggsville Perry in the Meredosia tournament. Brown County lost to Illini West,. And Beardstown was stopped by Mendon Unity.

In golf, Jacksonville won a triangular over Glenwood, and Jerseyville. Aydin Folker was the medalist.

Routt topped Carrollton and Mount Olive at Carrollton. Harrison Chumley was the medalist with a 31.

West Central claimed a triangular golf meet over Beardstown and Western. Braden McLaughlin shot the low score for West Central with a 38.

JHS was blanked in tennis by SHG 9-0.

In cross country from Tuesday, Routt’s Kirsten Huffman won the race on the girls side, and Jacksonville finished 2nd. The JHS boys’ won the triangular over Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame.

Tonight, we have volleyball on the air from Routt, where Routt hosts Auburn. The pre-game will begin about 7:15 on WLDS.

Around the area, Brown County plays at Southeastern, Carrolton welcomes Pittsfield. Tonight at Meredosia, Dosh meets Pleasant Hill, and West Central plays South County. Porta/AC hosts North mac at AC, ISD goes to Calvary, New Berlin welcomes Pawnee.

In golf, Jacksonville hosts an invitational at Piper Glen. West Central and Routt compete at the Links.

