Thursday Sports

Jacksonville dropped Macomb 6-1 on the soccer field last night.

Last night on the volleyball court, Routt fell to Porta/AC 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, and Meredosia took down ISD 25-13, 25-21.

In volleyball tonight, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Bunker Hill, Triopia welcomes Western, North Greene goes to Carrollton, West Central is at Calhoun, and Brown County is at Meredosia. Beardstown hosts Havana, and ISD is at Griggsville Perry. In the Sangamo conference, New Berlin hosts Auburn.

JHS plays tennis at Quincy. The golf team goes to Springfield High. West Central golfs at Williamsville.

