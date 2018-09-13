Thursday Sports

Last night in volleyball, Routt thumped Griggsville Perry 25-3, 25-17. New Berlin knocked off Edinburg 25-20, 25-10.

Illinois College knocked off cross town rival Macmurray College in men’s soccer yesterday 1-0. IC is now 1-4-1

Jacksonville knocked off Jerseyville in golf yesterday, with Brady Kaufmann posting the top score of 35.

Tonight in volleyball, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for Winchester to play West Central, North Greene welcomes ISD, Carrollton travels to Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Plains hosts SHG, Pittsfield plays at Camp Point, and Western is at Southeastern, Rushville Industry goes to A Town and Brown County heads west to play Quincy Notre Dame.

JHS swims at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. Routt will swim at home against SHG.

MacMurray plays women’s soccer at home against Illinois College. The MacMurray volleyball team plays St Louis College of Pharmacy, and Lincoln Christian College tonight.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

