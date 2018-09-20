Thursday Sports

Routt fell to Payson in volleyball last night 25-21, 25-23.

Calhoun tripped Griggsville Perry in two sets.

Tonight, we have a rare Thursday night high school game, but it is a traditional match up. Routt hosts Triopia at Illinois College. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:30.

Elsewhere, in volleyball tonight, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Pleasant Hill, Calhoun plays at Brussels, Carrollton welcomes Brown County, ISD entertains Westfair Christian Academy, New Berlin hosts Athens, Auburn heads for North Mac, Porta/AC heads for Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains will play at Rochester, and Rushville Industry hosts Bushnell Prairie City.

The JHS boys’ soccer team is at Quincy, the golf team welcomes Quincy at the Links, and the tennis team is at Illinois College to play Quincy Notre Dame.

