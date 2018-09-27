Thursday Sports

JHS travelled to Quincy Notre Dame for volleyball and lost 25-15, 25-14, North Greene fell to South County.

The JHS boys’ soccer team dropped Beardstown last night.

Tonight on WEAI, we will have high school volleyball from Jacksonville. Routt hosts West Central in a key WIVC match. Our pre-game starts at 7:15

Elsewhere, Triopia welcomes Griggsville Perry, Pittsfield is at Meredosia, North Greene goes to Pleasant Hill, New Berlin heads for Carrollton, Liberty is at Beardstown, ISD hosts Greenview, and Pleasant Plains will be at Springfield Lutheran.

The JHS golf team competes at the Central State eight tournament at Lincoln Greens. The JHS girls’ tennis team plays at Springfield.

