Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 19, 2019 at 6:59am

On the volleyball court last night, Routt downed Griggsville Perry 25-10, 25-10, and New Berlin beat Edinburg 25-21, 25-9.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team dropped MacMurray in overtime yesterday 1-0.

Jacksonville defeated Jerseyville in golf in Jerseyville yesterday.

We head to Greene County tonight, where West Central visits Greenfield-Northwestern. Our pre-game on WEAI begins about 7:15. We will carry Cardinal baseball after the match.

Routt is home to play Porta/AC, Beardstown goes to Havana, North Greene is at ISD, Pleasant Plains visits Sacred Heart Griffin, South County welcomes Lincolnwood, Brown County plays at home against Quincy Notre Dame, Rushville welcomes A Town, Pittsfield hosts Camp Point, and Carrollton welcomes Pleasant Hill.

JHS plays soccer at Sacred Heart Griffin, and the JHS swim team is at Springfield at Eisenhower Pool for a meet with Glenwood and Southeast.